Review- ‘Plants Vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 2’

‘Plants Vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 2’ Writer: Writer: Paul Tobin Artist: Andie Tong, Ron Chan, Jacob Chabot, Colorist: Matt J. Rainwater Cover Artist: Ron Chan

There are few things you get to pick up out of habit, but undoubtedly you should at least own one Plants vs. Zombies comic book.

Why? Because the game is still ongoing (we can now call it a classic), and Paul Tobin has made a fantastic partnership with Jacob Chabot, giving each plant a personality, and the house and family they live with, a very familiar look. The adventures themselves are great to read and are one of those few entertaining things for kids of every age.

The wacky style, the fantastic drawings, and Zomboss’s great personality all add up. This Zomnibus collects volumes 4 to 6 of the original Plants vs. Zombies graphic novel run: Grown Sweet Home, Petal to the Metal, and Boom Boom Mushroom–including bonus stories illustrated by Brian Churilla, Cat Farris, Karim Friha, Nneka Myers, Jeremy Vanhoozer, and others.

Do not expect coherence, especially when in Petal to the Metal the plants get to have their own automobiles for a race against the zombies; just expect to have lots of fun and for kids to search each panel for interesting tiny little details and facial expressions.

The Boom Boom Mushroom is really cute to see, even when it is exploding!

‘Plants Vs. Zombies Zomnibus Volume 2’ is on sale since September 14, 2022

Genre: Kids, Humor, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: September 14, 2022

Format: FC, 288 pages; HC,

Price: $19.99

Age range: 8

ISBN-10: 1-50673-368-9

ISBN-13: 978-1-50673-368-5

Featured image by Jacob Chabot, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

