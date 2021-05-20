Latest from Father Goose, Divinity Roxx, Music With Michal

Father Goose has turned his children’s music career into a family business. Now son Irie Goose is joining his pop and swapping frontman chores on their new single, “Dance With You.” The tune promises a virtual dance party, with both Geese plus Danni Ai and David Allan Rivera. Grab “Dance With You” from Amazon and Apple Music. Here is the video to the new song, “Dance With You”:

The right attitude can opens doors for you. Grammy-nominated Divinity Roxx stresses that message on the new single, “Ready Set Go,” from her upcoming inaugural children’s music project later this year. After touring as Beyoncé’s bassist and releasing three CDs for mature (i.e., older than 12) audiences, Divinity is looking for a new calling as a recording artist for children.

“Ready Set Go” accentuates that people will follow your lead, so be prepared to lead no matter the weather, the mode of transportation, or even if your breakfast fell on the floor. It’s a bouncy, bass-steady tune and bodes well for Divinity’s next move. Grab “Ready, Set, Go!” from Apple Music or Amazon.

Children’s music happens all over the world. Occasionally, something reaches my in-box from locations halfway across the planet. In this instance, the performer is named Michal Bush and her platform is called “Music With Michal.”

For nearly 10 years, Michal has been a fixture in New Zealand, first as one half of the duo Petite Music Box and now as a solo act. Michal’s songs have been featured on the Home Learning Channel and turned into three children’s books. Last year, with the support of Creative New Zealand (the country’s version of the US National Endowment for the Arts), she released her debut solo album ‘Can You Make Music?’ It takes a long time to make a motion-capture video and using LEGO certainly needs a meticulous hand. Michal’s LEGO-fied video for “I Feel Excited” is part of the series of songs to help teach children about dealing with emotions. Michal (and her LEGO doppelganger) both appear in the new video:

