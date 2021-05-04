Celebrate May the Fourth With New LEGO Star Wars Collection

Celebrate Star Wars Day, tell your friends “May the 4th be with you,” and maybe check out the new haul of Star Wars merch available from LEGO. With a range of new sets available, the LEGO Group has doubled down on the nerdiest of holidays with extra perks. If you are a VIP member, you can earn double points on all purchases via their website through tomorrow (May 5). They’re also doing giveaways and highlighting products there for you to see. Let’s look at a handful of the sets now available for Star Wars fans to collect.

Darth Vader’s Helmet™ #75304

This pseudo-bust set gives you the chance to build your own desktop-sized version of Vader’s iconic helmet. Since Vader’s costume saw few changes throughout the series, fans of any Darth Vader film will love to collect this set. As you build the helmet, you’ll find fun surprises—like the advanced respiration system you build inside the mask, and the ability to modify the piece to show the interior on one half, so you can enjoy multiple version in the same kit.

Darth Vader’s Helmet™ features:

834 pieces

Ages 18+

Multiple build options

Broody McBrooder-approved (unofficial feature)

Ready-made shrine to the Dark Lord of the Sith (unofficial feature)

The Scout Trooper™ Helmet #75305

The Scout Trooper helmet showcases the streamlined armor worn by Troopers on speeders. Fans will also appreciate the tinted visor for harsh lighting conditions and attention to design detail that make this helmet look more like the original prop than you might have thought possible with LEGO elements.

The Scout Trooper™ Helmet features:

471 pieces

Ages 18+

Great for Macbeth portrayals (unofficial feature)

Imperial Probe Droid™ #75306

The Imperial Probe Droid is based on the Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back planet of Hoth, where this crucial droid aids in the search for the rebel base. Featuring posable legs and a study base, this droid is ready to show off to all your friends.

Imperial Probe Droid™ features:

683 pieces

Ages 18+

Posable legs (great for stop-motion animation!)

Information plate, so your friends don’t have to ask you “who’s that droid?” and can pretend to recognize it

Resistance X-Wing™ #75297

If all these Imperial sets don’t do it for you (rebel scum!), you can take to the skies and beyond with the Resistance X-Wing fighter, featuring Poe Dameron and the infinitely lovable BB-8 droid. This is also the least expensive option, for those on a budget, but it still brings a lot of value.

Resistance X-Wing™ features:

60 pieces

Ages 4+

Opening cockpit for Poe Dameron

Docking bay for BB-8

Posable wings

No matter which set(s) you have your eye on, they are all available on LEGO.com or Amazon. With LEGO, you get double points (through tomorrow) for purchases, and with Amazon, you get all your existing benefits of Amazon Prime, like free shipping on all orders, and speedy delivery.

This post contains affiliate links. GeekDad did not receive review units or compensation for this post. I’m just a stupid big fan of these sets.

