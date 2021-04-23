Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending April 23, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending April 23, 2021.

Gaming News

NBC News covered the American Tabletop Awards this week, and they quoted our own Jonathan Liu several times.

The trend of converting board games to TV continued this week as NBC announced that they are working with Endemol Shine North America and Hasbro’s eOne to develop the party game Guess Who into a game show. Endemol Shine is the producer of the truly fantastic LEGO Masters (which, by the way, returns on June 1). Guess Who has been around since 1979 and sells 2 million copies a year. The show is in the early stages of production, and as of now, there are no details about casting or a timeframe for its release.

Czech Games Edition has announced a new version of Galaxy Trucker will be coming this summer. The new edition will feature “a full graphical overhaul, with charmingly re-designed art—as well as card balancing tweaks, more ship tiles, and nicer astronaut and alien tokens,” “a faster, more accessible experience,” “more depth if you want it,” and a smaller box at a cheaper price—around $30.

Gen Con president David Hoppe posted this week on the convention’s blog an update on the health and safety measures they are taking as they prepare to welcome people back to the live convention in September. Key points are that attendance will be capped at between 30,000 and 40,000, there will be no 24-hour gaming so that the center can be cleaned overnight, masks will be required, gaming tables will be more spread out, and they are looking at ways to limit and time entry to the Exhibit Hall. Also, Lucas Oil Stadium will be unavailable, so the con will have a smaller overall footprint. As of now, we here at GeekDad are still evaluating the situation and have not yet decided what, if any, presence we will have at Gen Con this year.

Brew, the upcoming release from Pandasaurus that is generating a lot of buzz, is now available for pre-order from their website.

Games Workshop has adjusted the schedule for upcoming releases due to continuing issues in the supply chain.

WizKids announced this week the upcoming release of Greece Lightning, “a push-your-luck racing game set in Ancient Greece.” The game, from designers Kathleen Mercury and Mark Sellmeyer, is available for pre-order now.

The Op is celebrating National Parks week by having a giveaway for their park-themed games. One grand prize winner will receive copies of Monopoly: National Parks Edition, Scrabble: National Parks, Trivial Pursuit: National Parks Travel Edition, Jenga: National Parks Edition, Yahtzaa: National Parks Edition, and National Parks Get Wild. Another winner will receive their choice of one of those games. Entries are open through Sunday, April 25.

Casting continues to move forward on Paramount’s Dungeons & Dragons movie, with Deadline reporting this week that My Spy star Chloe Coleman is joining the cast that already includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Justice Smith, Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page, Hugh Grant, and Sophia Lillis. The plot remains a tightly kept secret.

The Comic-Con Museum has announced that they will be hosting d4: Tabletop Creative Conference, a “two-day virtual event bringing creators from across the tabletop gaming community together to discuss a range of topics.” Few other details are available at this time.

GeekDad Reviews

Here’s what we reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Knight played Ashes Reborn: Rise of the Phoenixborn, Tiny Epic Pirates, ElevatorUp!, and Castle Panic. Castle Panic is our featured image this week.

Michael Pistiolas played Marvel Champions, Ticket to Ride, and The Incredibles: Save the Day Game.

Jonathan Liu played Block Ness, Harsh Shadows, Stationfall, Paperback Adventures, Dice of Dragons, Res Arcana, and Rivet Heads.

Will James played My Little Scythe: Pie in the Sky.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm and Marvel Champions.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

