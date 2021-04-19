Beadle & Grimm’s Shadowy Silver Edition of ‘Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft’ Available to Preorder

D&D Adventures Gaming Geek Culture Tabletop Games
Paul Benson

Beadle & Grimm’s is at it again! Looking for a deluxe edition of the upcoming Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft for D&D 5e? Then look no further.

This is Beadle & Grimm’s second boxed set for a D&D setting book; their first was a Gold edition of Eberron: Rising From the Last War. And much like with the Eberron book, this boxed set is chock full of tasty goodies for both Dungeon Masters and players to enjoy:

  • The book, broken out into four easy-to-digest booklets.

  • Three different in-world jewelry pieces.

One of the custom pieces of jewelry from the box set. Image by Beadle & Grimm’s.

  • Encounter Cards (40).

  • In-World Handouts.

  • Four short bonus adventures in four different Domains of Dread.

  • Battlemaps for the House of Lament adventure included in Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and our original bonus encounters.

A bit of a battlemap teaser. Image by Beadle & Grimm’s.

  • Player maps for Domains of Dread like Lamordia, Kalakeri, and, of course, Barovia.

  • Artwork pulled from the book on high-quality paper.

There are also four different box designs, themed around the four different marks of horror in Ravenloft:

Pick which box you want when you order. Image by Beadle & Grimm’s.

Preorders for The Shadowy Silver Edition of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft go live today. If you place your preorder within the first week, you’ll get a free Ravenloft-themed t-shirt along with your box set:

Preorder bonus t-shirt. Image by Beadle & Grimm’s.

You can go to the Beadle & Grimm’s website to preorder your copy of The Shadowy Silver Edition of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft. And if you’d like to see what some of Beadle & Grimm’s other editions look like, you can read my reviews of the Legendary edition of Curse of Strahd and the Silver edition of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

EL Wire-Enhanced Lego Light Cycle Achieves New Levels of ‘Leetness

John Baichtal

Geek Family Trip: Long Point World Biosphere Reserve

Brad Moon
Google-a-Day logo Featured

A Google-a-Day Puzzle for June 5

Ken Denmead