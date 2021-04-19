Beadle & Grimm’s Shadowy Silver Edition of ‘Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft’ Available to Preorder

Beadle & Grimm’s is at it again! Looking for a deluxe edition of the upcoming Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft for D&D 5e? Then look no further.

This is Beadle & Grimm’s second boxed set for a D&D setting book; their first was a Gold edition of Eberron: Rising From the Last War. And much like with the Eberron book, this boxed set is chock full of tasty goodies for both Dungeon Masters and players to enjoy:

The book, broken out into four easy-to-digest booklets.

Three different in-world jewelry pieces.

Encounter Cards (40).

In-World Handouts.

Four short bonus adventures in four different Domains of Dread.

Battlemaps for the House of Lament adventure included in Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft and our original bonus encounters.

Player maps for Domains of Dread like Lamordia, Kalakeri, and, of course, Barovia.

Artwork pulled from the book on high-quality paper.

There are also four different box designs, themed around the four different marks of horror in Ravenloft:

Preorders for The Shadowy Silver Edition of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft go live today. If you place your preorder within the first week, you’ll get a free Ravenloft-themed t-shirt along with your box set:

You can go to the Beadle & Grimm’s website to preorder your copy of The Shadowy Silver Edition of Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft. And if you’d like to see what some of Beadle & Grimm’s other editions look like, you can read my reviews of the Legendary edition of Curse of Strahd and the Silver edition of Icewind Dale: Rime of the Frostmaiden.

