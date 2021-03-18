‘Count’: A Sci-Fi Re-Imagining of ‘The Count of Monte Cristo’

Ibrahim Moustafa (Story & Art) Brad Simpson (Colorist) Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (Letterer)

Meet Redxan Samud, a space captain who seemed to have everything getting in line for him: he has just been promoted and, with that promotion, he could finally marry the love of his life, a dream that will be swept up from under his feet because of the envy of another officer.

If you’ve read The Count of Monte Cristo, you’d undoubtedly know that this is the most famous tale about revenge in the history of Western literature.

Framed for treason, Redxan Samud will spend 13 years in a hovering prison colony. There, he would learn to fight for his life, and meet another prisoner in the process, a man that holds the key to countless credits and a precious asset: An Automaton Retainer Unit by the name of Aru.

Now, with him by his side, Samud will set out to dismantle the lives of those who have wronged him.

Poised as a wealthy Count, with money and a new identity, this is the revenger’s dream. Soon enough, innocent lives will start getting caught in the middle of his desire of retribution, and he will have to make a choice: destroy in turn the three men responsible for the destruction of his former life, or start helping the resistance movement against the established order…

As an adaptation of a lengthy 19th century novel, you will find all the right elements presented here, in glorious graphic novel format.

‘Count’ is on sale since March 16, 2021.

Edition: Softcover Trade

ISBN: 9781643376349

Price: $19.99 – £16.99 – Can$26.99

Featured image by Ibrahim Moustafa all images belong to Humanoids

