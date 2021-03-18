GeekDad Daily Deal: FlexStride Pedal Exerciser

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Skip the gym and stay home with today’s Daily Deal, the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser. This portable elliptical machine helps you get your aerobic exercise in while you do other more important things like watch your favorite shows or eat doughnuts; no judgment. With its built-in handle, it’s easy to move the FlexStride out of the way so you don’t anger spouses who are prone to stubbed toes near TVs or refrigerators. You can even take it to work, but we don’t recommend it; you’ll look like a total exercise nut. Just sayin’. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 032217

Save on Turntables, Emergency Radios, and Shortwave; Get a 48″ Brachiosaurus – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Sphereo X2 Speakers

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 020820 neoprene lunch bags

Geek Daily Deals February 8, 2020: Awesome Neoprene Lunch Bags for Just $10!

Ken Denmead