GeekDad Daily Deal: FlexStride Pedal Exerciser

Skip the gym and stay home with today’s Daily Deal, the FlexStride Pedal Exerciser. This portable elliptical machine helps you get your aerobic exercise in while you do other more important things like watch your favorite shows or eat doughnuts; no judgment. With its built-in handle, it’s easy to move the FlexStride out of the way so you don’t anger spouses who are prone to stubbed toes near TVs or refrigerators. You can even take it to work, but we don’t recommend it; you’ll look like a total exercise nut. Just sayin’. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



