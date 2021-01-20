WCP: Kicking-Off ‘WandaVision’

The MCU has returned, but this time on the small screen.

Jake + Mitch fire-up Disney+ and dive into the first two episodes of WandaVision. Because homage is a wonderful thing and this show is taking it to a whole new level. Plus, the guys hit a few notable fan theories along the way:

– What do we make of Wanda’s delusion?

– Will Kathryn Hahn be the low-key MVP?

– Could this be the gateway for Mutants to the MCU?

Delightful in every way and also not at all what it seems on the surface, it seems WandaVision has set the stage beautifully for what’s to come. We are stoked to see where it leads.

HOST: @Thatjakeowens + @MitchRoush

