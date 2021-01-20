Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup

Today’s roundup includes a variety of games, from a knock-down, drag-out battle with a Saturday morning cartoon aesthetic to a tiny dungeon crawl you can carry in your pocket.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

This deck-building game features mutants battling each other and evolving new powers, plus terrain that you can pick up and throw at your opponents! I like the way it uses environmental effects: for instance, fire causes extra damage, water can put out fire, but electricity causes extra damage if there’s water. I haven’t gotten a chance to try it out on Tabletop Simulator yet, but it looks like it could be a lot of chaotic fun. The ’80s-inspired cartoon intro in the video is totally radical, too.

And speaking of evolving, here’s one that’s a bit more grounded in reality: a game about exploring the Galapagos islands, discovering new species, and developing the theory of evolution. It’s an impressive-looking worker-placement game and I’m curious to see how well the gameplay immerses players in the theme of the game.

This little notepad is a collection of procedurally-generated dungeons, so every pad is unique. The idea behind “Paper Apps” is that it’s a little game that you can play for a bit, but because it’s on paper, you don’t get sucked into your phone screen and the endless doomscrolling. This is the first one, but Brinton has plans for more.

Alba is like a choose-your-own-adventure book, but with a lot more. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, it’s your turn to journey to the surface and explore the world left behind by a war. Aside from the book itself, there’s a map, character sheet, and stickers that you’ll use to mark your character’s path through the story. It’s available in a few different formats, including an eBook with a PDF character sheet for those who prefer digital books.

