GeekDad Daily Deal: Kids Indoor Tipi Tent Set

Today’s Daily Deal, the Kids Indoor Tipi Tent Set, gives young minds a place to explore their imagination. It’s ideal for outdoor play or indoor fun because of its breathability and durable materials. It’s also easy to set up and use, and collapses quickly for storage. All you have to do is choose a color and add children. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



