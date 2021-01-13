Geek Daily Deals January 13 2021: Pair of USB-C Adapters for $7

Always have a USB-C adapter handy whenever you need with this pair for just $7 today

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Get it for $17!

USB C Female to USB Male Adapter 2 Pack:

(Doesn’t work with MagSafe charger) BE AWARE OF THE LIMITATION: This is a USB-C female to USB-A male adapter designed for charging or data transfer and it will NOT support vidoe signal transmission. (Latest Test Result: This product doesn’t work with MagSafe wireless charger due to the incompatibility of charging protocols. So MagSafe charger must be paired with A USB-C power adapter)

With this little dongle plugged into an available standard USB port, your legacy devices (charger, power bank, computer) can turn into a USB-C enabled platform.

You can easily hook up any USB-C peripherals (USB Type-C cable, USB Type-C flash drive, USB Type-C hub) that make use of the newer USB-C connector.

This adapter offers data transfer speeds of up to 480 Mbps between connected devices and also supports up to 2 Amps of power output for charging your devices. Enjoy the fast and safe charging.