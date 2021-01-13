CES2021 Report: Roborock Cleans Up Again

One of the innovations unveiled at the 2021 CES (the world-wide expo formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show) is the Roborock S7 — an advanced robot vacuum that is designed to independently transition between contrasting surfaces and clean each one appropriately. The new S7 features a sonic mop (one of the fasted on the market) that will automatically lift when the vacuum reaches carpet for a powerful, seamless cleaning experience.

Just a year ago, we were introduced to Roborock at CES and we have reviewed several of their units during 2020 (and we all needed a little help keeping our homes clean this past year), including the S6 MaxV with ReactiveAI (High-Tech Roborock Housekeeping Robots, GeekDad, Michael Kaufman, April 29, 2020) and the recently updated S4 Max (Review: The Roborock S4 Max Vacuum Proves Good Things Come in Small Packages, GeekDad, Mordechai Luchins, November 8, 2020). These robot vacuums were equipped with cutting-edge technology that has been enhanced and incorporated into the new flagship S7.

Our goal with every Roborock product is convenience. The robot mopping process in the past has been arduous, needing customer time and input to set barriers or zones. The S7 completely transforms the mopping experience through surface recognition technology designed to automatically lift the mop element and avoid carpets, making mopping completely effortless while also delivering a deeper clean than ever before.

— Richard Chang, Chief Executive Officer of Roborock

Scrub It Clean

The biggest game-changing feature of the Roborock S7 is the ultrasonic carpet recognition technology that automatically lifts the mop when carpets are detected. This innovation allows an uninterrupted cleaning session for that includes hard floors and carpet, with no interaction from a human to attach mopping modules… and the mop also lifts as the S7 returns to dock, ensuring just-cleaned floors remain clean.

The mop is also one of the fastest sonic mops available – rather than just spraying water and wiping floors, the Roborock S7 can actively scrub floors with varying intensity (between 1,650 and 3,000 times/min), breaking up both surface dirt and dried-on messes before wiping them clean and vacuuming the debris.

Powered for Performance

The Roborock S7 features the same strong 2500Pa of suction and extra-large 5200mAh battery that made the S6 MaxV such a powerhouse. With an upgraded main brush, the S7 will hug the ground better for more effective agitation of any dirt embedded in carpets, maximizing strong suction to effortlessly lift dirt and debris from deep within.

Connected Clean

Roborock’s robot vacuums are managed through an app (available on both iOS and Android), that allows control over every aspect of the cleaning experience. With an easy-to-navigate interface, the app provides consumers the ability to manage cleaning schedules and customize preferences. Smart mapping features in the app provide real-time reports on the robot’s exact route during each clean, providing insight into the areas mopped and vacuumed. New features in the app will allow the S7 to respond to voice commands through Alexa, Google Home and Siri.

You can learn about the new Roborock S7 by visiting us.roborock.com, all the other robot vacuums in the line-up are there too. The S7 is expected to be available in the United States through Amazon on March 24 for $649.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



