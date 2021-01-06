Geek Daily Deals 010520 drawing mat

Geek Daily Deals January 6 2021: Kids Drawing Play Mat for $15

Daily Deal Featured
Ken Denmead

Give your kids hours of artistic fun with this reusable drawing play may, for just $15 today!

Get it for $15!

Water Doodle Mat – Kids Painting Writing Doodle Toy Mat:

  • Large size.Ocean pattern.Be easy to use.Can be folded into the compact size.Portable for indoor outdoor and travel.A great learning toy for toddlers.A good interaction toy for boys and girls.
  • Doodle Drawing Mat Size: 40 x 28 inch. Package included: Mat x 1 + Pens x 6 + Drawing mold x 8 + Drawing template x 4 + Drawing booklet x 1 + Jigsaw x 1 + Storage bag x 1 – For age 3 years old +
  • Aqua Magic Mat Kids Toys – Reusable – Fill the pen with clean water and draw on the mat,after 3-10 minutes,it magically disappears(depending on temperature and airflow),and children can paint on the drawing mat again and again.
  • Educational Toys:No Ink,No Paint,Non-Toxic,Non-Polluting,Never make a mess.The back of the mat is water-resistant nylon material,clean and safety for kids. The traces will never be chaotic, satisfying the imagination and creativity of the kids’ infinite painting.
  • Perfect Gift:Color packing box.This magical water painting pad allows your child to paint with friends on the table or floor,exercise hand-eye coordination and color perception,develop painting and creative skills.The best choice for kids birthday gift or christmas gift.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

