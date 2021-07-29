GeekDad Daily Deal: BITE HELPER® Itch Neutralizer

Take the bite out of those bites with today’s Daily Deal, BITE HELPER® Itch Neutralizer. Using heat and vibration on bug bites, this clever device increases blood circulation in the affected area to neutralize itching. And if you’re not a fan of the prices you have to pay for a small tube of anti-itch cream, this product offers a chemical-free, non-toxic way to rid you of that irritation, too. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



