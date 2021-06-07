Geek Daily Deals 210607 electric grill

Geek Daily Deals June 7 2021: Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill for Just $56 Today!

Does dad want to be a grill master, but you don’t have space for a BBQ? Try this electric indoor grill for the perfect sear; just $56 today!

Hamilton Beach Electric Indoor Searing Grill with Viewing Window and Removable Easy-to-Clean Nonstick Plate, 6-Serving, Extra-Large Drip Tray, Stainless Steel:

  • Locks in juices and flavors: Sear at 450 degrees or use adjustable temperature dial to grill at lower heat for optimal grilling results.
  • Enjoy grilling all year long: This indoor grill with hood has a high searing heat that locks in juices and flavors, and lid closes to give you signature grill marks. Serves up to 6 with 118 square-inch grilling surface.
  • Keep an eye on your food: This indoor grill with hood comes with a convenient window in lid lets you watch food cook while keeping heat inside.
  • Easy to clean: Indoor grill hood, plate, and extra-large drip tray are all removable and dishwasher safe.
  • Less mess: Extra-large drip tray catches juices so they don’t spill on your counter and it’s dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.
  • Power and preheat lights: Eliminate guesswork while using your electric grill.
  • Cooks more than steaks, BBQ and burgers: Grill chicken, fish, pizza, vegetables, fruit and more. Also great for Paleo and Keto diets.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

