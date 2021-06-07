Charity and JAMBand Praise All Creatures & Critters

Animal populations face dire consequences as communities expand to create new living space for humans. A diverse number of species are suffering as a result of habitat destruction (such as deforestation or dropping nets to catch fish). Charity is well aware that change takes time and minds open to change. Creatures & Critters gently lays down its message, taking old favorites in new directions. “Old MacDonald Had A Sanctuary Farm” talks about treating animal friends with dignity and kindness. The Irish folk song “Rattlin’ Bog” is as lively now as it ever was, teaching kids how to expand and add lines to verses in an inspired, interactive fashion. “Itsy Bitsy Spider” puts every small insect into perspective on a universal scale:
New songs such as “The Welcome Song,” “We Love Those Itty Bitty Bugs,” and “The Water Song,” show the full range of the JAMBand, with folk. rock, and mildly psychedelic arrangements. Charity views her music as an extension of her work overcoming and undoing negative imagery and messages perpetuated on children through devices and out-of-their-control issues (think a global pandemic). Creatures & Critters includes five guided meditations to promote calm and focus (staying on topic with dog, bunny, owl, spider, and cow exercises).
Creatures & Critters is available from Charity and the JAMBand’s website, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.
Here is a dance-along video for the song “Head Shoulders Knees and Toes”: