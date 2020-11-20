Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 20, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 20, 2020.
Gaming News
- GeekDad is proud to announce our finalists for the 2020 Game of the Year: Abandon All Artichokes, Back to the Future: Back in Time, Calico, Forgotten Waters, Isle of Cats, Marvel United, Pan Am, Santa Monica, The Crew: The Quest for Planet Nine, and Unmatched: Cobble & Fog. Over the next few weeks, a panel of GeekDad authors will be playing each of these games to decide on the winner.
- Asmodee announced this week that they are moving their main Star Wars licenses—X-Wing Miniatures, Armada, and Legion—to Atomic Mass Games, their “dedicated miniatures games studio.” It’s unclear what effect, if any, this move may have on those titles.
- BGGCon@Home is happening right now and runs through the weekend.
- In related news, Modiphius is hosting their own virtual convention, ModCon, in the first week of December.
- Games Workshop will soon be offering the opportunity to get classic White Dwarf covers on t-shirts.
- Pandasaurus is doing a giveaway of one of their games every weekday through December 11.
- Renegade Games is also giving away games: check out their YouTube channel and look for the “12 Days of Giving” videos—they’re up to Day 5 today.
- Wizards on the Coast is looking for feedback from their customers on the future of D&D.
- River Horse Games has announced a 2021 release of Ready, Set, Worm, a racing game set in the world of Jim Henson’s The Labyrinth.
- History Extra has an interesting piece this week on how Georgian society dealt with games of chance.
- AEG has released a set of “micro mini” expansions to several of their most popular games, including Mystic Vale, Smash Up, and Tiny Towns.
- Oceans is getting a Legends of the Deep expansion next year, but in the meantime, you can get 20% off the base game by entering promo code 20DIVEDEEP at either Amazon or the North Star Games website.
- Greater Than Games just launched its big holiday sale, with some small card games as low as $3. They’ve also added Spirit Island: Jagged Earth, which was funded on Kickstarter two years ago and has now been shipped to backers—if you missed out on the campaign, you can buy the finished game now.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Simon Yule put together a D&D Gift Guide.
- Robin Brooks introduced us to Blood Bowl: Season 2.
- Jonathan H. Liu reviewed Miyabi, as well as a few games currently on Kickstarter: Enchanted Plumes, Macaron, and Creature Comforts.
- Paul Benson reviewed Gods Love Dinosaurs and shared a Kickstarter Quick Pick about the SquareOne gaming console.
- Rory Bristol took a look inside Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Enchanted Plumes, Allegory, Abandon All Artichokes, Creature Comforts, Macaron, Mass Transit, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, and Under Falling Skies.
- Sarah Pinault played Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Carcassonne Winter Edition (our featured images this week), Furry Foodies, and Something Wild.
- Michael Pistiolas played Checkers, Chronicles of Crime, Hanabi, The Crew, Colt Express, Friday, and Mmm!
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Arena Mortalis.
- Michael Knight played Gloomhaven, Fireball Island, and Tiny Epic Dinosaurs.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.