Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending November 20, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 20, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Enchanted Plumes, Allegory, Abandon All Artichokes, Creature Comforts, Macaron, Mass Transit, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, and Under Falling Skies.

Sarah Pinault played Disney’s Haunted Mansion, Carcassonne Winter Edition (our featured images this week), Furry Foodies, and Something Wild.

Michael Pistiolas played Checkers, Chronicles of Crime, Hanabi, The Crew, Colt Express, Friday, and Mmm!

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Arena Mortalis.

Michael Knight played Gloomhaven, Fireball Island, and Tiny Epic Dinosaurs.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.

