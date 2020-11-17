2020 Geekdad Holiday Gift Guide: Dungeons & Dragons Gifts

Selecting the perfect present is never easy, especially if you know someone has a specific hobby but you know very little about it yourself. In many households the world over, there are spouses, parents, progeny, and friends all scratching their heads, trying to come up with the perfect Dungeons & Dragons gifts.

So what do you buy a D&D fan?

Here are my top 10 Dungeons & Dragons gifts for this holiday season.

And if you can’t decide which Dungeons & Dragons gift to choose from, just grab a d10 (10-sided die) and roll…

01 Geeky Clean Bath Bombs

Combining everyone’s favorite things: bathing and dice! Because nothing says “I love you” quite like a range of beautifully crafted, RPG-themed, vegan cosmetic products. These bath bombs come in a number of funky polyhedral designs and, once used, leave behind various dice ready-to-use in your next D&D game. My personal favorites are the Mighty Dice collection—inspired by Critical Role’s the Mighty Nien.

If you’re feeling extra generous, there’s the Mighty Dice Collection + Dice Scroll, which contains 10 fabulous bath bombs and exclusive dice scroll to store a favorite set of dice.

Geeky Clean is a UK-based company with products available worldwide, and they also offer a range of cool enamel pins—like these Critical Role-themed ones.

Special Offer! Use the code: geekdad when checking out to receive 10% off your Geeky Clean purchase.

02 Wyrmwood Dice Vaults

Because you can absolutely never have enough dice, here’s another super cool way of gifting someone special something extra special. There’s something really classy and unique about the way they make dice vaults at Wyrmwood Gaming. Available in so many different woods and formats—you can have dice vaults, dice trays, and dice towers, and that’s just the tip of the diceberg.

My favorite is the Paduak dice vault—the colors of the wood really are this amazing. There is not a D&D fan alive who wouldn’t be thrilled to receive one of these this year.

03 Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything

WotC’s latest release Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything has it all; new character options, spells, artefacts, and magical tattoos, as well as a whole host of DM tools to help upgrade your D&D campaign. This book even contains the highly anticipated rules for customizing character origins and changing racial traits.

04 Minifigures

There are so many to choose from. Anything from Reaper Bones, Icons of the Realms, or Nolzur’s Marvelous Unpainted Miniatures would make great Dungeons & Dragons gifts for dungeon masters. Just remember whatever monster you get for your DM, they’re likely to use against your beloved character, so why not make is an Innocent Fluffy Unicorn or a Loveable Displacer Beast .

Or for a more cost-effective and unpredictable result, you could always go full hog and get them a 98-piece set of assorted miniatures for only $24.95 . This will surely provide more than enough wizards, pixies, knights, goblins, and two-headed demons to keep you busy in any D&D campaign.

05 Loke Battlemats

These books of Battle Mats from Loke make ideal Dungeons & Dragons gifts for current or aspiring dungeon masters. Containing collections of magnificent RPG maps to suit any adventure, delivered in easy-to-transport books, they’re ideal for Dungeon Masters on the go.

06 The Rook and The Raven Campaign Diary

The Rook and The Raven deliver the perfect customizable gaming notebook and they make ideal Dungeons & Dragons gifts for someone you really, really, really love. Take a look at their website and you’ll see the phenomenal passion and attention to detail that goes into these handcrafted campaign diaries. Be warned: they’re not cheap, but they are amazing.

If you’re thinking of gifting one of these amazing books to someone this year, you’ll need to know exactly what they will want from such a book, as the level of customization could be a little overwhelming for the uninitiated. But the kudos you’ll get from them for giving such a thoughtful gift will be bankable well into the New Year.

07 Scroll of Rolling

I can hear my wife already: “More dice accessories!” Yes, but this time it’s an amazing leather spell scroll that transforms into an easily transportable dice rolling tray. Of course.

It makes a great Dungeons & Dragons gift; the leather pouch can hold two full 7-piece dice sets, and comes with a removable foam to help keep dice padded and cozy. When not in use, the scroll is rolled up and secured with two snaps, ready to await your next adventure!

08 Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master

The latest guide to being a great DM from Mike Shea at Sly Flourish helps Dungeon Masters streamline their preparation and think about only the essential elements for bringing about a great story. If a Dungeon Master you know loves running sessions but struggles to find the time to plan their games, then this is the solution. Return of the Lazy Dungeon Master is available in both hardback and Kindle editions and contains everything they will need. They’ll thank you every time they play.

09 Tabletop Tools

This selection of tabletop tools make ideal Dungeons & Dragons gifts for anyone who’s sorely looking forward to being able to play in person once again. You really can never have too many accoutrements for a hobby like ours, so take your pick from: Combat Tier Risers , Condition Markers , Spell Effects, Tumultuous Templates , or the latest official Dungeon Master’s Screen Wilderness Kit that comes with some amazingly useful rules references that focus on wilderness rules and encounters.

10 Rime of the Frostmaiden

Rime of the Frostmaiden is the latest story release from WotC and takes the characters on an icy adventure through the frozen north of the Forgotten Realms. Packed with monsters, secrets, intrigue, and more, this campaign takes players from 1st to 11th level and includes a visit to a crashed magical floating city and a clockwork dragon.



The great thing about all of these Dungeons & Dragons gifts is that you don’t even have to know what they are or what they do to know that any D&D fan—Dungeon Masters especially—will be very pleased to receive them.

