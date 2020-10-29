Radio Free Hipster Ep. 109: The Creature Among Us

After a lengthy hiatus, Radio Free Hipster has returned in all its Halloween splendor! Ok, maybe not all its Halloween splendor, but certainly some of it. (An appropriate amount of splendor at the very least.)

Consider this one a musical manifesto from the monster within, the saboteur, the turncoat, the treasonist, the enemy inside, the great un-doer—even when that character is just you by another name.

You can listen via the player below, download episode 109 directly, or subscribe to the RSS feed. The calls are coming from inside the podcast!

00:44 MC Lars and Mega Ran – “The Masque of the Red Death”

04:57 Talking / Sam Haynes – “VHS”

05:48 Beefy – “Emergency Meeting”

08:25 Alpha Chrome Yayo – “It’s in the Walls!”

10:48 Dethlehem – “Mind Flayer”

16:01 tanner4105 – “Fleetwood Curry”

18:20 mc chris – “reese (Dj2Quick remix)”

21:00 More talking / Sam Haynes – “VHS”

21:45 The PDX Broadsides – “The Zombie Song”

25:03 Sam Haynes – “Contagion (Synthwave mix)”

29:22 Mike Norvak and Fernito – “Eighties Ate My Zombies”

33:50 Marc With a C – “I’ll Never Get Out of This World Alive”

35:34 Even more talking / Sam Haynes – “VHS”

37:16 William Maranci – “Intergalactic But It’s Ghostbusters by Ray Parker Jr.”

