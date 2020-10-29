Kickstarter Alert – ‘Ghosts Are People Too’- A Freakish Tale for the Season

Meet Ethan Alby, a simple ordinary ghost. Ethan has a family—just like you. He likes playing with toys and his dog, Mini Ricky. Sometimes, though, Ethan gets scared. Can you blame him? Look around. Living people *are* scary.

Ghosts are people too creator Peter Ricq has many different artistic productions.

Co-creator of the animated television series League of Super Evil (L.O.S.E.), singer, movie director, graphic novelist. This 42 fully illustrated pages is one of them, his first book, for readers of all ages.

With a Tim Burton vibe, the story will define likes and dislikes of ordinary ghosts, instruments necessary to catch a glimpse of them, and ghost friendly spooky stories, all in black and white.

You can learn more about his book on his Kickstarter page.

‘Ghosts are people too’ will be published if enough backers find their way to it before November 20, 2020.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



