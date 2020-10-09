Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 9, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 9, 2020.

Gaming News

The Origins Awards, much-delayed this year due to the shifting dates of the eponymous conference thanks tot he pandemic, were finally announced this week. AEG’s Tiny Towns, which was also a finalist for the 2019 GeekDad Game of the Year (read our review), took the top award. Best card game went to GeekDad-finalist Point Salad (our review), and Best Family Game went to our 2019 Game of the Year The Quacks of Quedlinburg.

Amazon’s Prime Day will occur mid-week next week, on October 13-14 (so really, Prime Days). While of course it’s always preferable to support your local game store—particularly in these times—I’d still be remiss if I didn’t mention that in years past, Amazon has frequently featured very good deals on board games during their annual sale.

The Op will soon be releasing Munchkin: Critical Role, a stand-alone edition of Steve Jackson’s long-running not-too-serious dungeon crawl game based around the super popular multimedia sensation. The game is due on shelves in February.

Fantasy Flight has some expansions coming soon, including the creatively-named Once and Future Kang scenario pack for Marvel: Champions.

A game you may have to play over and over and over is Groundhog Day: The Game, a game based on the Bill Murray classic movie. Given that it’s from Funko, which has had a ton of success recently converting movies to board games, I have to say I’m pretty excited about this one. It’s due out sometime next year.

Aconyte, Asmodee’s publishing arm, is set to release a series of novels based on the popular Terraforming Mars.

Modiphius has released Devil’s Run: Mile’s Massacre, a vehicular combat game set in post-apocalyptic America (trying not think that that might mean “the very near future”) based on the Devil’s Run RPG.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Clank! Adventuring Party, Chronicles of Crime: Noir, Fishing Day, Flash 8, Herbaceous: Pocket Edition, Infinite Jonathans, Slip Strike, and P’achakuna.

Will James played Heck.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Marvel Champions.

Michael Knight played Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins and Lord of the Chords.

Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven and Marvel Champions.

Simon Yule played Warhammer Warcry, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep Dragon Heist, and Ticket to Ride.

I played The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game (our featured image this week), Disney Hocus Pocus: The Game, and Tammany Hall.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



