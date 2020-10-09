Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 9, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 9, 2020.
Gaming News
- The Origins Awards, much-delayed this year due to the shifting dates of the eponymous conference thanks tot he pandemic, were finally announced this week. AEG’s Tiny Towns, which was also a finalist for the 2019 GeekDad Game of the Year (read our review), took the top award. Best card game went to GeekDad-finalist Point Salad (our review), and Best Family Game went to our 2019 Game of the Year The Quacks of Quedlinburg.
- Amazon’s Prime Day will occur mid-week next week, on October 13-14 (so really, Prime Days). While of course it’s always preferable to support your local game store—particularly in these times—I’d still be remiss if I didn’t mention that in years past, Amazon has frequently featured very good deals on board games during their annual sale.
- The Op will soon be releasing Munchkin: Critical Role, a stand-alone edition of Steve Jackson’s long-running not-too-serious dungeon crawl game based around the super popular multimedia sensation. The game is due on shelves in February.
- Fantasy Flight has some expansions coming soon, including the creatively-named Once and Future Kang scenario pack for Marvel: Champions.
- A game you may have to play over and over and over is Groundhog Day: The Game, a game based on the Bill Murray classic movie. Given that it’s from Funko, which has had a ton of success recently converting movies to board games, I have to say I’m pretty excited about this one. It’s due out sometime next year.
- Aconyte, Asmodee’s publishing arm, is set to release a series of novels based on the popular Terraforming Mars.
- Modiphius has released Devil’s Run: Mile’s Massacre, a vehicular combat game set in post-apocalyptic America (trying not think that that might mean “the very near future”) based on the Devil’s Run RPG.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Slip Strike, My City, Herbaceous: Pocket Edition, Flash 8, and posted a Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup.
- Michael Knight reviewed Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins.
- Simon Yule reviewed Loke Battle Mats Big Book and Giant Book Volumes 2.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Clank! Adventuring Party, Chronicles of Crime: Noir, Fishing Day, Flash 8, Herbaceous: Pocket Edition, Infinite Jonathans, Slip Strike, and P’achakuna.
- Will James played Heck.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Marvel Champions.
- Michael Knight played Dungeons & Dragons: Adventure Begins and Lord of the Chords.
- Michael Pistiolas played Gloomhaven and Marvel Champions.
- Simon Yule played Warhammer Warcry, Dungeons & Dragons Waterdeep Dragon Heist, and Ticket to Ride.
- I played The Princess Bride Adventure Book Game (our featured image this week), Disney Hocus Pocus: The Game, and Tammany Hall.