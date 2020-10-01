Prepare For ‘No Time To Die’ With The Official James Bond Podcast

The 25th James Bond motion picture is scheduled to hit theaters on November 20, 2020. However, you can get your fix of 007 early by listening to No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast. It is is produced by Somethin’ Else in association with Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios, Universal Pictures International, United Artists Releasing and EON Productions.

This podcast features Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli and Billie Eilish. Film critic James King hosts the six-part series with each episode focusing on different aspects of the James Bond legacy including the cars, music, locations, costumes, and of course the gadgets developed by Q Branch. Listeners will also be the first to hear the exclusive score from Hans Zimmer and new recordings from the original motion picture soundtrack released by Decca Records.

List of Episodes

Episode One: Bond in Context

Episode Two: Bond Around the World

Episode Three: A Name to Die For: Allies and Enemies of Bond

Episode Four: The Craft of Bond

Episode Five: Clothes, Tech and Cars

Episode Six: Being 007

Episodes will be released weekly. The first episode is currently available on Apple, Spotify, Acast and all podcast providers. It can also be downloaded directly here.

Why Should You Listen To No Time to Die: The Official James Bond Podcast

I had the opportunity to listen to the first episode, Bond in Context. This episode sets the stage for the series. In an interview with the current James Bond, Daniel Craig reveals some of his trepidations of slipping on the trademark tuxedo while also offering his own interpretation of the famous spy with a license to kill. This episode discusses the Daniel Craig arc of movies beginning with Casino Royale and culminating with No Time to Die. Music and audio clips from previous movies further add to the podcast. I really enjoyed listening to this first episode and look forward to the second episode which will be released on Wednesday, October 7th. If you are a fan of James Bond, subscribe to the series and start listening while you wait for the theatrical release of No Time to Die in November.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



