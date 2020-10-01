Win One of Two Playmats from Game Theory Tables!

Readers may recall my article regarding the YouStarter Campaign for the Origins Game Table, where for a limited time you can get one of the tables at 40% off the regular price. The campaign only has a few weeks left to go, and is currently in the second wave of backers. If you make it into the second wave, you’ll be receiving your table in January 2021.

My personal table with Cthulhu Wars set up. Image by Paul Benson.

As a treat for GeekDad readers, Game Theory Tables is giving away not one but two of their water-resistant playmats. These mats are stitched neoprene, sized to exactly fit the Origins Game Table surface at 61″ x 37″, and retail for $79. They come in three different designs:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

If you’d like a chance to win a playmat, all you have to do is fill out the form below. One of the playmats is earmarked exclusively for a YouStarter backer, but the other mat can be won by anyone (including backers).  You must live in the continental United States to win. Entries received until October 22, 2020.

Good luck to all, and don’t forget to check out Game Theory Tables’ YouStarter promotion. You can also read my review of the Origins Game Table here.

