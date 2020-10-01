GeekDad Daily Deal: Metal DIY Model Kits

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Give your fastidious side something to do with today’s Daily Deal, Metal DIY Model Kits. Choose from any of our six different stainless steel kits to build. We have a plane, tank, tractor, a couple of cars, and a timer. And every kit comes with tools and parts needed to complete your mechanical masterpiece. Hours of detail oriented contemplation await. Prices will vary depending upon the kit, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Zero to Hero HTML5 Game Developer Bundle

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 072920 craftsman tools

Geek Daily Deals July 29 2020: Big Sale on Craftsman Tools – 30% Off and More!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 082218 logitech accessories

Geek Daily Deals Aug. 22, 2018: Big Sale on Logitech PC Accessories – Save 25% And More!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *