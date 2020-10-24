Origins Game Table YouStarter Extended and Playmat Winners Announced!

Origins Game Table YouStarter Extended

Wanting to keep a good thing going just a bit longer, Game Theory Tables is extending their Origins Game Table YouStarter until Sunday, October 25th at midnight PST.

That means you still can save 40% on a terrific gaming table! There’s also still a couple of slots left in the second wave, which means not only some great discounts on accessories, but you could have your table in January 2021. If you want to take advantage of the extended promotion, be sure to use this special link to the Game Theory Tables site… it’s the only way to get that 40% discount in the promotion.

Game Theory Tables Playmat Giveaway Winners

Congratulations to James Freas and Katie Harlin, you’ve both won 3×5 stitched neoprene playmats! Your contact and shipping information has been sent to Game Theory Tables, who are providing your prizes.

