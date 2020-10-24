GeekDad Daily Deal: Freedrum Complete Smart Drum Kit

Today we have a Daily Deal that’s hard to beat. The Freedrum Complete Smart Drum Kit is a high-tech suite of sensors that allows you to emulate a 12-piece drum kit. Freedrum is compatible with iOS, macOS, Android, and Windows 10 and works with various apps or programs using MIDI. Everything runs for up to fourteen hours on a charge so you can jam for the good part of a day. It’s perfect for drummers that live in small spaces or need to keep things quiet. Head on over to the details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



