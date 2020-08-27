Geek Daily Deals 082720 avery labels badges

Geek Daily Deals August 27 2020: Big Sale on Avery Products; Printable Badges for $27

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Save 20% on a variety of Avery binders and printable labels; get inkjet name tags and holders for just $27!

HyperX Fury 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM Black XMP Desktop Memory Single Stick HX426C16FB3/16 :

  • Let your patients and customers see you under your face mask – easily create your own custom name tag that includes a picture of you
  • Clip-on badges feature garment-friendly clip that won’t damage fabric
  • Customize with free designs and templates at avery.com/templates
  • Each name badge holder is 3inches x 4inches
  • Includes 100 white badge inserts and 100 clear plastic badge holders with clips

Get it for just $27 today!

See the other Avery deals.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deal 041616

120GB SSD for $34? Fire Tables for $30? And a Super-Charger for $22? See These Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: Black Friday Roundup and 15% off All Items on the GeekDad Deals Site

Darren Blankenship

A Bevy of K’NEX and a Very Good UPS Back-up Are Your Amazon Daily Deals

Ken Denmead