Geek Daily Deals August 26 2020: HyperX Fury 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 DIMM for $56

Boost your computer’s speed and power with 16GB of DDR4 memory for just $56!
HyperX Fury 16GB 2666MHz DDR4 CL16 DIMM Black XMP Desktop Memory Single Stick HX426C16FB3/16 :
- Updated low-profile heat spreader design
- Cost-efficient, high-performance DDR4 upgrade
- Intel XMP-ready profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets
- Available in fast speeds up to 3466MHz
- Plug N Play functionality at 2400MHz and 2666MHz
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.