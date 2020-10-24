Win a Fluance RT80 Turntable From GeekDad

2020 has been a tumultuous year, to say the least. Much of what we took for granted last year has been up in the air in 2020. National Record Store Day probably slots in fairly low in terms of critically important events, but for vinyl fans, it’s a big deal. And in 2020, Record Store Day was first repeatedly delayed, and then re-scheduled as three dates. (All the better to keep down crowds and encourage social distancing.) The final Record Store Day for 2020 is on October 24. One thing that hasn’t changed from last year? Fluance is once again offering up a free RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl turntable to one lucky GeekDad reader in celebration of Record Store Day.
That’s right, you could score this great belt-drive turntable worth $199.99 to spin your record Store Day haul. I’ve reviewed a number of Fluance turntables—including the awesome RT85 (reviewed here)—and several sets of speakers. The Canadian audio company makes great gear. The RT80 shares many of the design elements that make the RT85 such a winner, including the heavy plinth that’s engineered from MDF wood that helps to defeat vibration. Other key features of the Fluance RT80 include:
• Audio Technica AT91 MM stylus
• Aluminum platter
• Static balanced S-type aluminum tonearm
• two-speed, belt-drive DC motor with three-point rubber isolation
• Integrated TI pre-amplifier, switchable PHONO/LINE output
• Gold-plated RCA connectors
• Ground terminal
• Sound isolation feet
• High gloss piano black finish
• Includes a dust cover, felt mat, 3-foot RCA cables with ground wire, 45 adapter
The Fluance RT80 is a nice upgrade to a beginner record player. Your records will sound great whether you plug into the AUX input on a powered speaker or the PHONO input of a stereo system. And one of the advantages of the RT80 is that it’s built with solid fundamentals, so if you decide you want even better sound, you can actually upgrade the cartridge instead of replacing the entire turntable.
Disclosure: Fluance provided an RT80 turntable for this contest but had no input into this post. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.
Entries are open until noon EST on October 31, 2020. The winner will be notified shortly after and the RT80 turntable will be shipped to them directly by Fluance. Entries are open to residents of the continental U.S. and Canada.