Win a Fluance RT80 Turntable From GeekDad

2020 has been a tumultuous year, to say the least. Much of what we took for granted last year has been up in the air in 2020. National Record Store Day probably slots in fairly low in terms of critically important events, but for vinyl fans, it’s a big deal. And in 2020, Record Store Day was first repeatedly delayed, and then re-scheduled as three dates. (All the better to keep down crowds and encourage social distancing.) The final Record Store Day for 2020 is on October 24. One thing that hasn’t changed from last year? Fluance is once again offering up a free RT80 Classic High Fidelity Vinyl turntable to one lucky GeekDad reader in celebration of Record Store Day.

That’s right, you could score this great belt-drive turntable worth $199.99 to spin your record Store Day haul. I’ve reviewed a number of Fluance turntables—including the awesome RT85 (reviewed here)—and several sets of speakers. The Canadian audio company makes great gear. The RT80 shares many of the design elements that make the RT85 such a winner, including the heavy plinth that’s engineered from MDF wood that helps to defeat vibration. Other key features of the Fluance RT80 include:

• Audio Technica AT91 MM stylus

• Aluminum platter

• Static balanced S-type aluminum tonearm

• two-speed, belt-drive DC motor with three-point rubber isolation

• Integrated TI pre-amplifier, switchable PHONO/LINE output

• Gold-plated RCA connectors

• Ground terminal

• Sound isolation feet

• High gloss piano black finish

• Includes a dust cover, felt mat, 3-foot RCA cables with ground wire, 45 adapter

The Fluance RT80 is a nice upgrade to a beginner record player. Your records will sound great whether you plug into the AUX input on a powered speaker or the PHONO input of a stereo system. And one of the advantages of the RT80 is that it’s built with solid fundamentals, so if you decide you want even better sound, you can actually upgrade the cartridge instead of replacing the entire turntable.

Disclosure: Fluance provided an RT80 turntable for this contest but had no input into this post. As an Amazon Associate, I earn affiliate fees from qualifying purchases.

Entries are open until noon EST on October 31, 2020. The winner will be notified shortly after and the RT80 turntable will be shipped to them directly by Fluance. Entries are open to residents of the continental U.S. and Canada.





Fluance RT80 Turntable Giveaway 2020 First Name * Last Name * Email Address Address * Address Address Address City City State/Province State/Province Zip/Postal Zip/Postal Country Afghanistan Aland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Côte d'Ivoire Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curacao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic East Timor Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russia Rwanda Saint Barthelemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Country Phone Number * Restrictions * I understand and certify I meet these restrictions. Winners will be chosen at random. Only one entry person. Entrant must be 18 years of age or older. Contest only available to residents of the continental United States and Canada. Data collected will be used for contacting winners only. I understand the restrictions and certify I meet the restrictions. This giveaway is covered under our privacy policy. If you are human, leave this field blank.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



