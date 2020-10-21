HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset Keeps Getting Better

HyperX improves on what was already a great headset with its new Cloud II wireless!

First Impressions

Back in February, I reviewed the HyperX Cloud Flight S and since then it has been my primary headset through battles in Raccoon City and Virtual Covert Operations. The Cloud series by HyperX has been a favorite in my home both with me and my children. So much so that no one was happier to see the new Cloud II show up at my doorstep than my son hoping to acquire my Cloud S as a hand me down. Luckily for me, the Cloud II showed up just in time for my marathon Halloween season Dead By Daylight gameplay. With 7.1 Surround sound and a 2.4ghz wireless connection, I should be able to hear every step of my stalkers’ attempt to darken my Halloween season.

Setup was extremely easy. You install the USB dongle to a free port on your PC or laptop and windows will immediately download drivers and install them. Once that is complete it is only a matter of going to your audio menu and clicking on the Cloud II Wireless. Unlike Bluetooth, Cloud II does a great job of connecting and disconnecting without a lot of issues so you will feel the transitions between use and non-use to be very quick and painless which I do enjoy. I have also found that the 2.4 GHz connection to be relatively lag-free for gaming which is a must! The effective distance on the 2.4GHz connection is 20 meters which I tried out and was impressed with. You can now walk to your kitchen or bathroom as needed and not have to worry about sound drops. I was able to fire up my computer, tune into my favorite podcast, and make breakfast without losing signal which made for a nice morning. Charging is done through a USB-C port which is much welcome and much preferred to the fragile micro USB port but not as cool and easy as using my HyperX wireless Qi charger. The Cloud II Wireless also has NGENUITY support for audio controls, 7.1 surround sound, mic volume adjustment, and battery life monitoring. The battery offers close to 30hrs of use on a charge so being able to check the remaining power in NGENUITY is very useful if you are not plugging in after every use. The design is sturdy but very comfortable with memory foam earcups and head padding. The boom mic id detachable but I have learned just to keep mine on so that I don’t waste hours going through my gear drawer looking for it when it is needed.

Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Dynamic, 53mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 15Hz–20kHz

Impedance: 60 Ω

Sound pressure level: 104dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: ≤ 1%

Weight: 300g

Weight with mic: 309g

Cable length and type: USB charge cable (0.5m)

Battery life2

30 hours

Wireless Range3

2.4 GHz

Up to 20 meters

Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-6.8kHz

Sensitivity: -20dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

I have been a fan of the HyperX Cloud series for years and the Cloud II Wireless gives me no reason not to continue to do so. Cloud II Wireless has everything you could want in a high-end gaming headset. Having a sturdy build, great wireless distance, Awesome 7.1 Surround Sound.

The price of the Cloud II Wireless comes in at $149.99 which may seem pricey to some but I can assure you that this will be an heirloom headset that you will eventually pass on to your children. Cloud II Wireless has everything you need in spades. It is simple, powerful, and packed with fidelity to make the most out of your gaming experience.

A sample of the Cloud II Wireless Headset was made available by HyperX.

The thoughts expressed in this review are the writer’s own and not that of the manufacturer or editorial board.

