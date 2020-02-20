‘The Cloud Flight S’ Brings Great Sound and Easy Charging

HyperX releases the Cloud Flight S to the market targeting hardcore gamers who are looking for crystal clear 7.1 surround sound, easy qi Charging, and no wires to wrap themselves in or pull out of there sockets!

First Thoughts

It may be unfair but I have come to expect high quality and near perfection from HyperX products, and the fact of the matter is they have yet to disappoint. When the box for the HyperX Cloud Flight S showed up on my porch I already knew that it would come in great packaging with fabulous design and all the extras needed to make this an awesome piece of gear for any gamer out there.

Unlike the Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset that I reviewed previously the Cloud Flight S is not designed for style in the streets but rather to be a workhorse. The Look may be basic black but the functionality is pure fire.

I was initially surprised that the Could Flight S uses a 2.4ghz wireless system instead of the more common Bluetooth. It really seemed like a step back but once I realized that the 2.4ghz connection was to give the headset a lag-free 7.1 surround sound connection it all made sense at that point. This does limit the flexibility of the Cloud Flight S but I found the trade-off to be quite acceptable since it made my PC and PS4 use first-rate.

The Cloud Flight S is now my primary PC Headset as I have it connected to my main living room media PC. Having it on a Qi charger next to my couch allows me to hear my favorite shows and play my favorite games in 7.1 surround sound with ease. Not having to constantly plug in a micro USB or USB-C cable is great. All you need to do is literally set it on the base and forget it. This is truly a luxury. Previously I used a traditional Cloud Flight Headset and constantly either yanked out the cable or pulled down the base. Now I can get up and get a snack without disconnecting. Taking all of that into consideration having to hook up a 2.4ghz USB dongle seems a small price to pay for the daily conveniences the Cloud Flight S offers.

The Headset also comes with a great bi-directional noise-canceling boom mic that can be installed or removed at your convenience but be careful these things are easy to misplace (At least for me). I found that in chat and even some sound recording that it offers great clarity.

Specifications

Headphone

Driver Dynamic, 50mm with neodymium magnets

Type Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response 10Hz–22kHz

Impedance 32 Ω

Sound pressure level 99.5dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D. < 1%

Weight 310g

Weight with mic 320g

Cable length and type USB charge cable (1m

Microphone

Element Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern Bi-directional, Noise-cancelling

Frequency response 50Hz-18kHz

Sensitivity -40.5dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz)

Battery life1 30 hours

Wireless Range6 2.4 GHz

Up to 20 meters

Sound Quality

I play a lot of Horror games on PC and PS4 so the ability to hear every single board creek and glass break is often the line between life and death so I take my game sound very seriously. Along with clarity, I need a very good directional sense so that I know exactly where my stalkers are coming from. 7.1 surround sound gives me that ability and traditionally I needed to be tethered to get that quality. The Cloud Flight S liberates me from that in style.

With a sensitivity of -40.5dBV (1V/Pa at 1kHz) and Frequency response of 50Hz-18kHz, I get a phenomenal spectrum of sound and response. The Cloud Flight S can tweet and thump with the best of the headsets out there. It sounds amazing whether you are gaming or just watching your favorite movie. Listening to Pandora or Spotify or just your own playlist will sound better here than even on most high-end portable headsets you may use on your phone or stereo.

Recommendation

If you are looking for a primary headset for your home PC or PS4 this should be at the top of your list. If you need something on the go you may want a headset with Bluetooth capabilities. The 2,4 GHz Dongle may also not be what you want sticking out of your laptop and will eat up a precious USB port.

That being said if you want an absolute workhorse for long term home gaming that brings the amazing sound, comfort and untethers you from a 3.5mm cable that the Cloud Flight S is an amazing piece of tech.

The Cloud Flight S is currently available for $159.99

A sample was made available to GeekDad by HyperX

All views in this article are mine

To read my previous articles click HERE

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!