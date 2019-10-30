HyperX Introduces New Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset

Reading Time: 2 minutes

HyperX introduces the new Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset that goes beyond just being a great headset for gamers but one of the best overall headsets for any application.

Introduction To the Hyper X Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset

The new Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset by HyperX is designed to be all things to all audiophiles and does its job very well. Roughly one year ago I reviewed the HyperX Cloud Mix which offers many of the same features as this new headset, most notably flexibility.

The Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset offers big booming 40mm neodymium magnets that bring the user sweet highs and deep lows. The Sound clarity on this headset is truly magnificent and is very welcome when you are in a team chat and everyone else on your team sounds garbled. This headset really helps in many of these incidents. The frequency range of 10hz to 40,000 Hz covers all then bases and then some.

For flexibility, the Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset offers a detachable cable that can plug into your 3.5mm jacks whether it be a PC, Phone, Tablet, PS4 XBOX One or Switch. If you prefer a wireless setup the Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset offers a whopping 20hrs of Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity. This makes it great for those long car or plane trips or that day at your local convention.

Features

Headphone

Driver: Custom dynamic, 40mm with neodymium magnets

Type: Circumaural, Closed back

Frequency response: 10Hz–40,000Hz

Impedance: 40 Ω

Sound pressure level: 100dBSPL/mW at 1kHz

T.H.D.: < 2%

Weight: 260g

Weight with mic: 275g

Cable length:

Detachable Headset Cable: 1.3m

PC extension cable: 2m

USB charging cable: 0.5m

Connection Type:

Detachable Headset Cable: 3.5mm plug (4 pole)

PC extension cable: 3.5mm stereo and mic plugs

Boom Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Noise-cancelling

Frequency response: 50Hz-18,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -42dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Built-in Microphone

Element: Electret condenser microphone

Polar pattern: Omni-directional

Frequency response: 50Hz-8,000 Hz

Sensitivity: -33dBV (0dB=1V/Pa,1kHz)

Battery Life1

Bluetooth: 20 hours

Bluetooth2

Bluetooth Version: 4.2

Wireless Range: Up to 10 meters

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

I am fortunate to be able to try a wide variety of gaming headsets and audio equipment and, in the last two years, I have found the HyperX Cloud Mix series of headsets to be among the finest.

Portability, ease of use, battery life, sound quality, and adaptability have made the Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset a very attractive piece of gear to own. At $199.99 it is obviously not an inexpensive headset but it really is the only one you will need for any use on any platform or piece of technology.

The Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset is as durable as it is useful so another element that may assist in your purchase is that not only will you get quality but longevity in your purchase.

With all of that being said I would recommend the Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset above and beyond any of the other headsets I have reviewed in the last few years so save your pennies and do yourself a favor by purchasing one!

A Sample of the Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset was made available by Kingston HyperX

You can purchase your own Cloud Mix Rose Gold Lifestyle Headset for $199.99



