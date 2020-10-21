Kickstarter Tabletop Alert: ‘Freedom Five’, A Sentinels Comics Board Game

I’ve been a huge fan of the Sentinels of the Multiverse card game for many years. Greater Than Games has put out a lot of excellent content, and developed the mythology of the Sentinel Comics universe beautifully. Their next game, Freedom Five, is currently running a kickstarter, and I’m 100% on board.
The Sentinels of Freedom Kickstarter page has a number of videos, and I’ve watched enough of the gameplay video to get the gist of the game. It’s much like the original Sentinels of the Multiverse card game which I so love, but it’s more than that. Freedom Five includes a number of different campaigns, and each has a story book formatted as a comic book.
Freedom Five takes place in a number of locations across the city, and includes tons of components.
- Game Box
- Rulebook
- Megalopolis Map Board
- HQ Board
- 3 Scenario Comic Books
- 6 Scenario Reward Envelopes
- 13 Dice
- 5 Heroes
- 8 Villains
- 1 Mastermind
- 68 Henchmen Meeples
- 115 City Cards
- 105 Tokens
- 4 Plastic Tokens
The base game comes with cardboard stand-ups, but I’ll definitely be upgrading to the 3D-printed plastic miniatures because I very much look forward to painting them. However, for those of you who aren’t miniature painters, you can order them pre-painted.
Having played a number of games from this team before, I’ve got faith in their products, and I’m backing the kickstarter today.