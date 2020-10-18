Final Days to Save in the Origins Game Table YouStarter Campaign

Still looking to pick up a fantastic game table at a 40% savings? The YouStarter campaign for the Origins Game Table is almost over—the last day is Thursday, October 22.

As of this writing, there are still a few slots left in the second wave, which will see tables delivered in January 2021 to backers. Plus, you can receive great discounts on accessories for your table.

Go to the Origins YouStarter campaign using this link to save 40% on both a game table and the optional dining top. It’s available in three different finishes, and you can even fully customize the playing surface.

And speaking of playing surfaces, thanks to Game Theory Tables you also have a chance to win one of two free 5×3 stitched neoprene playmats! One of the mats is exclusively for YouStarter backers; if you’re getting a table and you enter the drawing, you have twice the chances to win!

You can enter here:

