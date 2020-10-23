23 Skidoo Wakes Up the Dream, Laurie Berkner Plans Halloween Concert

Nobody feels safe using the term “post-pandemic.” But there’s a lot of new music coming out that was recorded or filmed pre-pandemic and just making it into the marketplace. A shining example of that is Grammy winning children’s music performer Secret Agent 23 Skidoo releasing a new song and video, “Wake Up the Dream.”

Now more than ever, dreaming has importance for children. Skidoo and his brand spanking new Secret Agency meant to debut the song pre-pandemic. We all know how that turned out. With his eyes on the future and a whole crew dancing and breaking rhymes, “Wake Up the Dream” espouses relevant values and doubles down on fun with family (and sometimes friends, if they’re in your pod).

Here is the video for “Wake Up the Dream”:

The Queen of Children’s Music, Laurie Berkner, has a new Halloween-themed song, leading into the season of spirits. “What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?” debates the ponderous preteen topic of proper costume etiquette. Once you’re done listening to the song and your kids are properly in the mood for All Saints Eve, it’s time for a pair of livestreamed family concert on Saturday, October 31. And family tickets allow you entrance into one or both of the events, held at 12:00 PM and 5:00 PM ET. In-person trick or treating is being discouraged in some states, and even banned in more strict communities. Laurie is promoting decorations, pumpkin carving, and a virtual experience where she and her band (Susie Lampert, Bobby Golden, and Brady Rymer) will deck the haunted halls with their spooky apparel. Laurie had been hosting Halloween concerts in the New York area for the past few years. A minuscule upside to the pandemic is the ability to perform in a virtual setting to potentially thousands of homes at the same time on that special day. Virtual tickets are available at Laurie Berkner’s website. And here’s the new single, “What Am I Gonna Be (for Halloween)?”

