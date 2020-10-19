This Is the Way (To the Baby Yoda Ugly Christmas Sweater)

While we’re easily a month and a half away from uncomfortable office get-togethers and ugly Christmas sweater parties, we are scant weeks from the season two premiere of single-dad Star Wars drama The Mandalorian on Disney+. If you’d like to represent Mando yourself—or perhaps surprise your family’s super-fan—over the holidays, now is the time to pick up your limited edition, fully licensed Star Wars: The Child Ugly Christmas Sweater from uglychristmassweater.com.

Composed of 100% acrylic (the material of choice for ugly Christmas sweaters), this pullover is embellished with images of the iconic Mandalorian helmet, mudhorn skulls, and snowflakes in striking black and white with contrasting green trim on the wrists and waistband. But what makes this sweater truly ugly is the floppy Baby Yoda plushie attached to the front.

The top of the Child’s floating pod is woven into the sweater itself, while the lower portion is a fabric flap in which your own friendly Force-sensitive tot rests holding two decorative felt pine trees.

It’s important to note that the Child is permanently stitched to your apparel—in fact, the plushie doesn’t even have legs, it’s just a round torso with arms and a head. So, if you’re searching for a stuffed Baby Yoda, look elsewhere. If, however, you’re in the market for yuletide clothing featuring characters from your favorite new Star Wars property, look no further.

The Star Wars: The Child Ugly Christmas Sweater can be found exclusively at uglychristmassweater.com and retails for $64.95. It’s available in both men’s and women’s sizes, but each product is limited to only 2000 units.

Pre-orders are now open, with sweaters shipping on November 10. So buy one today or regret it come December. I have spoken.

Review materials provided by uglychristmassweater.com. They really went all out with the wrapping!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



