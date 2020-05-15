XPG Summoner Gaming Keyboard Review

XPG releases a new high-end keyboard for hardcore gamers and media enthusiasts called The Summoner!

Initial Thoughts

Whenever I receive a new product from a tech company, I find that my initial reaction to the first sample resonates with the entire product line. So when I opened up the box to the XPG Summoner keyboard, good vibes immediately started flowing, and thus far I am excited about the possibilities XPG has to offer.

First is the body of the XPG Summoner, which is a gorgeous sandblasted aluminum construction that feels solid as a rock with minimal flex. It has a magnetic wrist rest that you can attach or detach as needed, depending on what your task or level of comfort may be. The full-spectrum RGB lights that you can program to your taste is also a plus.

I am also a fan of having media keys on these full-sized gaming keyboards to save me from going back to the desktop to adjust my audio and other media elements on the fly.

A pass-through USB port at the top of the keyboard allows you to attach your mouse—or, in my case, my wired controller or just a USB key—easily.

The keys are actual Cherry MX keys! So many companies have taken the economy route and designed their own cherry MX derivatives, so it is great to see a keyboard that comes with the actual keys and not knock-offs.

The Cherry MX offers massive durability and performance and is probably the asset I like the most in the XPG Summoner keyboard.

The Summoner comes with seven changeable keycaps that allow you to make your gaming caps stick out among the rest of the palette, which is great for gamers.

Keyboard Specifications

Color Gun-metal grey Weight 951g Dimensions (LxWxH) 449 x 135 x 44 mm

Wrist Rest Specifications

Color Black Weight 191g Dimensions (LxWxH) 445 x 88 x 19 mm

Tech Information

Anti-ghosting keys 100% Key Switch CHERRY MX Speed Silver/Red/Blue Lighting Effect 7 RGB lighting modes (Static / Breathing / Trigger / Explosion / Color Cycle / Color Wave / WASD mode) Number of keys 104/105/109 (Depending on Localization) Macro Keys 5

General Information

Interface 2x USB 2.0 type A, 1 Pass-through port Working Voltage 5V DC Polling Rate 1000 Hz Keystroke Lifecycle Over 50 million strokes

Warranty

Warranty 2 years

Final Thoughts and Recommendation

The XPG Summoner keyboard is a great new product that appeals to hardcore gamers looking for every great feature available. At a price of $99.00, it is cheaper than its peers that offer the same features and many of them have switches that are only inspired by Cherry MX and are not the real deal.

I definitely support purchasing an XPG Summoner keyboard for serious gamers looking for a great all-in-one solution that will last them for years to come and help them survive the battles that lay before them. The Summoner is just a great all-around choice for a keyboard!

A sample of the XPG Summoner Keyboard was made available by the manufacturer. To read my previous articles, click here. The opinions in this article are the authors and not the manufacturer or editorial board.

