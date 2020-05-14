Geek Daily Deals May 14 2020: TP-Link Kasa Smart Switch for $18

Geek Daily Deals 051420 kasa smart switchHardwire the smarts into your home with this TP-Link Kasa smart switch for just $18 today!

AUKEY Powerbank 10000mAh, Portable Charger Slimline Design with Dual-USB Output Battery Pack Compatible with iPhone 11/ 11 Pro/XS/XS Max / 8 / Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9 / Note 9 and More :

  • Control From Anywhere: Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android & iOS)
  • Voice Control: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands free experience
  • Guided Install: No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configurations; The Kasa app guides you through easy step by step installation. Compatibility: Supported OS- Windows 10
  • Scheduling: Use schedules to set your Smart Switch to automatically turn on and off while you’re home or away. Maximum Load: 5A, 600 W; Incandescent 600 W LED
  • Note: Requires a neutral wire/ Works in a single pole setup only/ Requires a secured 2.4 gigahertz Wi Fi network connection; Refer to the PDF attached below in Technical Specification for user manual

 

Get one for just $18 today!

