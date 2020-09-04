Nintendo Celebrates the 35th Anniversary of ‘Super Mario Bros.’ in a Big Way

In addition to being a seething cauldron of wreckage and despair, 2020 is also, as luck would have it, the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros. This Nintendo Entertainment System pack-in helped revitalize the flagging home console industry and almost single-handedly reshaped our cultural understanding of what video games could and should be.

No doubt this is why Nintendo has chosen to celebrate this landmark event in extravagant fashion.

Yesterday, fans were presented with a 16-minute special Nintendo Direct video presentation that outlined all the relevant releases, events, and related merchandise that encompass this nearly year-long celebration of SMB. I’ve included the Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary Direct below in its entirety, but for the sake of brevity, I’ve also included a breakdown of all the celebratory swag.

Games

Throwback Game & Watch

Nintendo is kicking things decidedly old school with a commemorative edition of its original portable gaming device, a Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch system that includes the original title, hardcore Japanese sequel Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and even a re-skinned version of that Game & Watch classic, Ball. (Available: Nov. 13, 2020)

The Cat’s Out of the Bag

Gamers who missed out on the fantastic Wii U-exclusive Super Mario 3D World can now get in on this Switch port, which also includes additional content called Bowsers’ Fury. (Available: Feb. 12, 2021)

Like Tetris 99 (But Different)

Super Mario Bros. 35 applies the Tetris 99 formula to SMB, reimagining the platformer as madcap multiplayer mayhem. (Available to Nintendo Switch Online members Oct. 1, 2020-Mar. 31, 2021)

Super Augmented Reality Kart

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit combines specially-constructed RC racing karts, real-world track markers, and a freely-downloadable Nintendo Switch title to create an AR Mario Kart experience like no other. (Available: Oct. 16, 2020—and sure to be one of this holiday season’s hottest items)

You’re an All-Star

The fan-favorite Super Mario All-Stars collection is now available in the Super NES library on your Nintendo Switch! (Available to Nintendo Switch Online members now)

New Classics

Nintendo wrapped things up with the announcement of Super Mario 3D All-Stars, which, like its predecessor, collects upgraded versions of multiple Mario classics. In this case, we get Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy together in a single Switch release. (Available: Sep. 18, 2020 with pre-orders available now)

Events

Mario Missions

Newly revealed My Nintendo missions promise to deliver some sweet 35th-anniversary swag—like a special pin set—for those savvy enough to complete all of them. (Available while supplies last Sep. 3, 2020-Mar. 31, 2021)

On a World Tour

The Summer Festival Tour is wrapping up in #MarioKartTour. Starting Sep 8, 11 PM PT, get ready for some nostalgia with Mario (SNES) and Donkey Kong Jr. (SNES) in the #SuperMarioKart Tour! #SuperMario35 pic.twitter.com/KUvZAXuXib — Mario Kart Tour (@mariokarttourEN) September 3, 2020

Mobile game Mario Kart Tour is having a special event featuring sprite-drivers Mario and Donkey Kong Jr. from the original Super Mario Kart. (Available: Sep. 8, 2020)

Run, Mario, Run

Later this year, Super Mario Maker 2 will see the addition of a “Ninji’s Speedrun” course. (Available: Nov. 2020)

A Not-so-New Challenger

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will similarly see a themed Nintendo VS Challenge Cup online tournament. (Available later this year)

Pick Your Power-Up

Last but not least, Splatoon 2 will get in on the action with a Power-Up Splatfest early next year. (Available: Jan. 2021)

Even Newer Horizons

For those of us who prefer our celebration without such cutthroat competition, Super Mario-themed furniture will make its way to Animal Crossing: New Horizons next year. (Available: Mar. 2021)

Merch and More

Nintendo Store Exclusives

Historical Super Mario Bros. items and 35th-anniversary merchandise (including Splatfest tees) will be made available at the NYC Nintendo Store and store.nintendo.com. (Availability varies)

Count Your Coins

Power-Up Splatfest key chains will be coming to the My Nintendo rewards program closer to the related Splatoon 2 Splatfest. (Availability unknown)

Crossovers Galore

Ready to Super Jump for #SuperMario35? The RS-Dreamer #SuperMario 64 from @PUMAHoops is available for purchase starting tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/91l9ucB3FE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 3, 2020

Also look for SSB 35th-anniversary items from Puma (Available: Sep. 4, 2020) and BlackMilk (Available: Oct. 5, 2020), as well as Hasbro Gaming, Jakks Pacific, and LEGO (Available now).

