Kickstarter Tabletop Roundup: Games and Accessories

Today’s roundup includes a variety of things: a couple of games, some accessories (gaming tables count as accessories, right?), plus an animation kit that isn’t really game-related but I just had to throw it in.

New to Kickstarter? Check out our crowdfunding primer.

I know, “madness and plagues” sounds like everything else in 2020, right? But this is for an expansion to Growl, a twist on the old werewolf game from Joey Vigour. Unlike the classic, this one doesn’t require a moderator, and players pass cards to each other to try to bite, stab, or heal each other, based on their hidden roles. Growl already had a few mini expansions that could be shuffled in; Madness and Plagues are two new ones in this campaign. In addition to the Kickstarter campaign, there’s also a giveaway for the base game, too!

Riftforce is a two-player card game about gaining control of elements and using them to gain control of lands and battle your opponent. It uses a sort of shuffle-building setup where each player chooses 4 guilds (from a total of 10) to combine, forming their deck for the game. Each guild has its own powers and elements. It looks like a cool, fast-paced duel game.

Button Shy Games has been publishing wallet games for a few years now—they’re often limited to 18 cards and they come in a custom vinyl “wallet.” It’s really cool to see what various designers have been able to with these limitations, and there are a lot of different genres and styles of games in the Button Shy catalogue. (Button Shy also has a Game of the Month club on Patreon that’s worth checking out!) This current campaign—which ends really soon!—is for a cute little bag that holds 18 wallet games for easy transport and storage.

There are lots of options for gaming tables out there (including several that we’ve covered here on GeekDad), and Wyrmwood’s offerings are definitely on the fancier end of the scale. I’ve seen some of their tables in person at conventions, and I’ve always been impressed with the quality of the craftsmanship. This campaign is for modular tables—you can order additional components to transform your table from a coffee table to dining table, or extend the length of a table, and so on. If you’re looking for a high-end gaming table, it’s worth taking a look at their options.

Speaking of build-it-yourself, why not take a stab at making your own game? This kit, from the Board Game Design Lab, includes a lot of common components for games, from wooden bits to blank cards and dice to boards that you can write on with the dry erase markers. Also included is the “Fail Faster” playtesting guide and a booklet about how to design a board game. Who knows? Maybe you’ll be running your own tabletop Kickstarter in the future, or playing a game you designed with your kids.

Okay, this one is not about tabletop games—it’s a stop motion animation studio! I’ve always loved stop-motion animation, and earlier this year I got my youngest daughter started on it, too. But her videos were made using photos, iMovie, and a lot of help from dad. Piximakey comes in a briefcase that unfolds to create a stand for your camera device, plus a stage or backdrops for your video. It comes with clay, but of course you can animate whatever you want. It’ll have its own dedicated app (though of course there are many of those available).

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



