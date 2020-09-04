Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 4, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 4, 2020.
Gaming News
- Eric Lang and CMON announced this week that Lang would be stepping down from his role as Game Director so that he could focus on freelance work and activism. In a Tweet, Lang made it clear that the split was “1000% amicable.”
- Renegade Studios has announced the upcoming release of Legendary Rangers: Forever Rangers Pack for Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid game.
- Renegade is also readying Alice Is Missing for retail release in December. The roleplaying game, which had a successful Kickstarter this summer, is unique in that it is played absolutely silently, with players exchanging text messages to play.
- Portal Games has a new solo scenario for Empires of the North: Barbarian Hordes that allows players to invade Britain.
- WizKids is taking us back to the good old arcade with Super-Skill Pinball: 4-Cade, a roll-and-write tabletop game designed by Geoff Engelstein. The game should be on shelves by the end of the month.
- Meanwhile, Hobby World is going even further back in time with Furnace, an engine-building game about the Industrial Revolution.
- Another video game is coming to the tabletop thanks to Steamforged’s upcoming retail release of Horizon Zero Dawn: The Board Game. After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the game should be at your FLGS by mid-October.
- Wizards on the Coast is unveiling a new D&D rulebook, Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, in mid-November that offers new ways to play in existing settings and, importantly, allows players to create characters in any race without inherent stat boosts or abilities.
- Wizards is also hosting a virtual D&D conference, Celebration 2020, in two weeks.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Escape the Room: The Cursed Dollhouse and shared a batch of Kickstarter projects.
- Robin Brooks reviewed the Warhammer 40,000 Starter Sets.
- Paul Benson reviewed the GeekDad Approved Marvel United.
- I reviewed Streets.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Cascadia, Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America, Something Wicked, Godspeed, and Mariposas.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Marvel Champions, Red 7, Go Nuts for Donuts, and Dungeon Drop.
- I played Streets, our featured image this week.