Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending September 4, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending September 4, 2020.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Cascadia, Pandemic: Hot Zone – North America, Something Wicked, Godspeed, and Mariposas.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Marvel Champions, Red 7, Go Nuts for Donuts, and Dungeon Drop.

I played Streets, our featured image this week.

