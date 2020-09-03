GeekDad Daily Deal: TREBLAB HD7 Compact 360-Degree HD Bluetooth Speaker

Get big, bold sound with today’s Daily Deal, the TREBLAB HD7 Compact 360-Degree HD Bluetooth Speaker. Shockproof and IPX6 water-resistant, this rugged portable speaker gives you a great 360 degrees of sound for up to 25 hours. You can connect to it via 3.5 mm auxiliary cable or Bluetooth up to 33 feet (10 meters). It’s also small enough to fit into a purse or backpack, but big enough to show you don’t care what the neighbors think about all that noise you’re disturbing them with. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

