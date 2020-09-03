Playmobil Playland: ‘Scooby-DOO!’ Adventure in the Mystery Mansion Playset

Welcome to the Playmobil Playland, where we take a peek inside those impressive blue boxes and see what treasures await within. Sometimes we’ll have step-by-step photos walking you through assembly, maybe we’ll discuss and review a particular set or theme, or maybe we’ll have an unboxing video.

Playmobil’s newest addition to their Scooby-DOO line is the huge Adventure in the Mystery Mansion Playset. Our kids absolutely adore the Scooby-DOO sets and when they saw this giant house full of traps, they went wild!

Specs

Scooby-DOO! Adventure in The Mystery Mansion Playset

Product Number: 70361

Number of pieces: 177

Number of figures: 4 – Scooby-DOO, Fred, Daphne, and vampire

Extras required: 2 ‘AAA’ batteries

Ease of Build

On a scale of 1–5, the set is a 3.5. Overall, everything is pretty straightforward and the kids were able to do most of the work without any help, but the A frame on the front of the roof, the front door frame, and some of the window frames were a little hard to get to snap into place compared to everything else.

Coolest Features

If you watch the video, you’ll see a bunch of the cool traps in the set which are all really well done. The clues for helping the Mystery Gang solve the mystery are also pretty cool (“scratch” marks on the floor where the bookcase opens, footprints that lead to the hidden treasure cache under the bear skin rug, etc.). However, the coolest feature that both I and the kids really enjoyed is the coffin.

I feel like I say this enough that I should just change my mind completely, but, in general, I have always frowned on gimmicky battery operated additions to toys. Playmobil has consistently (as you’ve seen in our reviews) done great things with the electronic additions to their sets that going forward, I’m going to assume its a really cool add-on until proven otherwise! The electronic component in this set is a bright green coffin. It requires two AAA batteries but sports a bunch of really cool features, including a brand new one. In addition to having 8 spooky sound effects, there is a little tray that can hold one of the “clue” panels. These same panels were in the Mystery Machine set and the lights in the Mystery Machine that illuminated them were a precursor to this. Once a panel is inserted, the top button is pressed and it’s a mini projector! Although shining a little light through a clear piece of plastic with a translucent decal on it doesn’t have the best fidelity, they work out really great. And of course the clear panels from any of the other sets are compatible.

Even without the panel in the coffin though, it works as a flashlight and even after they took a break from playing with the actual toys, the kids took the coffin and ran off to continue playing Scooby-DOO!, using the coffin as projector, flashlight, and sound effect machine for their live action Scooby-DOO! role-playing. With the help of Playmobil and Scooby-DOO! monsters, mysteries, and solving crimes has tapped their imaginations like never before.

Disclosure: This Playmobil set was provided free of charge for review purposes. All opinions remain our own.

