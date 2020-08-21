Geek Links: Kickstarter Alert for ‘The Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing’

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too.

Comic book attorney Gamal Hennessy has launched a campaign to release his own book about comic publishing.

The book addresses questions like:

How much money do I need to publish my comic?

How much money should I charge for my comic?

Does social media matter?

How can I work with comic shops to market the comics?

How do I select a printer for my books?

The book is organized into three easy-to-understand parts (pre-production, production, and post-production), with chapters devoted to topics including intellectual property management, production, distribution, sales and advertising, marketing, and everything in between.

If funded through Kickstarter, pledge rewards will be delivered to backers this October. The Business of Independent Comic Book Publishing Kickstarter campaign is live as of Monday, August 17th, and it runs for 30 days.

