Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending August 21, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending August 21, 2020.

Gaming News

The Zorro Dice Game is now available from Pull The Pin Games, and while the game’s first expansion isn’t yet available, the company has already announced a second expansion, Allies, which will be launched via Kickstarter next year.

Five24 Labs, the maker of the Mint series of games, has rebranded as Poketto. The company has said that it will continue to focus on games that “are easy to travel with.”

Renegade has released Sunk Costs, an expansion to Bargain Quest. The expansion adds “a variety of nautical heroes, monsters, and items” and a “brand new Supply Ships game mode.”

Zadorf has released Bleak Moor, a solo card game that has players take on the role of a wrecker, someone who lured ships into dangerous waters and then looted the wreck.

River Horse is expanding its line of games from movies I loved as a kid with Jim Henson’s Labyrinth The Adventure Game. The game is described as being playable by both “expert roleplayers using their favorite RPG rules system, and by fans of the Labyrinth who are not roleplayers, using the streamlined rules system included in the book.” The game is available for preorder now and will be released on November 30.

Lucky Duck Games is set to release an English edition Baron Voodoo, a puzzle game of moving, stacking, and capturing dice to become the new God of Death. The game is due out in October.

Tiny Epic Galaxies Blast Off is the “streamlined successor” to Gamelyn Games’ Tiny Epic Galaxies, which is a faster, smoother version of the original game and is available now.

Catalyst Games has developed Diving Into the Wreck, a cooperative push-your-luck game based on Kristine Kathryn Rusch’s sci-fi Diving series. While the game will eventually be available through the Catalyst online store and presumably other retailers, for now, it can be purchased as an add-on via the author’s Kickstarter campaign for her novels.

Starling Games has announced Flourish, a card-drafting, garden-building game for 1-7 players, set for release this fall.

Ten years after its initial release, 7 Wonders is getting a new edition this fall, which includes new artwork, improved player boards and iconography, rewritten rules, and more. 7 Wonders is our featured image this week.

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed The Umbrella Academy Card Game.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played The Crew, Cross Clues, Sprawlopolis, Hanabi, Here to Slay, and Potion Explosion.

Will James played Cat Stax and Boss Monster.

Jonathan Liu played My City, Flapjack Flipout, Escape the Room: The Cursed Dollhouse, and The Umbrella Academy Card Game.

Robin Brooks played Marvel Champions, Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave, Pathfinder: Adventure Card Game, Rhino Hero, and Magic Maze Kids.

