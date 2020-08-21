Free DC FanDome Virtual Fan Con This Weekend

DC is taking virtual conventions to the next level with their huge, free DC FanDome event split between this weekend, Saturday, August 22nd, and Saturday, September 12th!

Like many folks, I live for comic and pop culture conventions every year, and with the ongoing pandemic, virtual cons are popping up everywhere big and small. DC is going all out with a full line-up of free programming for all ages. Because they put together so much content, it was split into two days versus the originally announced single day.

I was pretty excited when my DC Fandome box showed up. Check out my unboxing!

This weekend’s event is officially named DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes and kicks off at 10:00 am PDT on August 22nd and lasts for 24 hours. This event will feature special programming, panels, and reveals across all of the DC media—comics, films, TV shows, games, and more! There are 8 full hours of programming, and to allow for flexible schedules, everything will be played three times—so you can pick and choose when works best to catch everything!

The very first thing any fan wanting to participate should do is to head over to DCFandome.com, register, and start creating your schedule! Here’s a quick screenshot of my very quick first pass at the programming I’m most excited about!

The second event is named DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse and will start on September 12th at 10:00 am PDT. This second-day event will be on-demand programming allowing for even more flexibility! It will also have mobile device access. And, in my opinion, the best addition to the second-day event is the companion DCKidsFandome.com companion site!

So what are you waiting for? If you’re a fan of anything DC-related, go sign-up and start planning your adventure!

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



