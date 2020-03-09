Geek Daily Deals March 8, 2020: 2TB SSD Hard Drive for $60!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 030820 2tb ssd driveSpeed everything up with this amazing deal – get a 2TB solid state hard drive for just $60 today!

Seagate FireCuda Gaming (Compute) 2TB Solid State Hybrid Drive Performance SSHD – 2.5 Inch SATA 6GB/s Flash Accelerated for Gaming PC Laptop – Frustration Free Packaging (ST2000LX001):

  • Store games and play them faster with an internal SSHD drive delivering SSD performance and HDD capacities
  • Perfect for PC gaming and laptop gaming, this hybrid hard drive helps load maps and boot levels faster with flash enhanced speeds
  • Choose from a variety of capacities for an optimized rig
  • Low power consumption means a more cost effective setup
  • Get long term peace of mind with the included 5 year limited warranty; Average Latency: 5.6 ms
  • Packaging for the product might vary slightly

Get one for just $60 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!