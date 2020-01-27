Geek Daily Deals January 27, 2019: 4-Pack of Tile Mate Trackers for Keys, Phone, Whatever – for Just $40 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 012720 tile trackersKeep track of your keys, your phone, your bag or pack, with Tile Mate trackers; get a 4-pack for just $40 today (that’s $10 each)!

Tile Mate (2020) – 4 Pack

  • The New Tile Mate is our versatile finder for everyday things; ideal for individuals and families who want a cost effective tracker for multiple items
  • Ring your things: use your smartphone to make your Tile ring when you misplace your things within 200 ft Bluetooth range
  • Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent
  • See it on a map: the Tile app remembers when and where you left something behind
  • Use community find: if you lose your Tile, you can anonymously recruit the entire Tile community to help you find it; The Tile app running on their phones will send location updates to your app, letting only you know where your Tile Mate is
  • Battery life: replaceable CR1632 battery is guaranteed for one year from activation; You can easily replace it yourself

Get the 4-pack for just $40 today!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!