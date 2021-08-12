GeekDad Daily Deal: Arkade FPS Motion Blaster

Ditch your traditional video game controllers for high-accuracy motion tracking with today’s Daily Deal, Arkade FPS Motion Blaster. Using a high-precision gyroscope, this blaster precisely tracks your movement to give you a more immersive experience when gaming. Shoot and move wirelessly in over a hundred Mac, PC, and Android games and get instant feedback with its built-in haptics. And with up to 14 hours of run time you’ll tire out before it does. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

