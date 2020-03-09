GeekDad Daily Deal: The 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle

Learn the developer ropes with today’s Daily Deal, the 2020 Learn to Code Full Stack Developer Certification Bundle. While the ocean of subjects seems daunting, this deal breaks everything down into smaller, understandable courses. Embark on topics like Microsoft SQL, T-SQL, MySQL, PhP, Python, C# 6, C# 7, .NET Core, HTML and more. And, even if it sounds like a lot, by the end you’ll be able to navigate various systems that you encounter. Sail through or take your time; everything is at your own pace. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!